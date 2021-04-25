To the Editor:
In response to Ms. Glasscock’s letter on Sunday, April 18, I must say that it is the Democrats who have no interest in gun safety.
The Democrats are in charge of the largest and most violent cities in the country. These cities have the most draconian gun laws in the country so that only criminals have guns, yet gun violence continues to climb.
The problem is that Democrat mayors and district attorneys won’t enforce the laws for criminals, only for law abiding citizens. Even worse, the gun laws disarm citizens so that they have no legal recourse to self defense.
Current laws designate schools as gun-free zones, AKA a target rich environment. If the criminal knows that there is no armed security on campus, he knows that he has 10-15 minutes of mayhem before the police arrive.
The most recent shooting at a church was not stopped by the police; it was stopped by an armed citizen.The same principle applies.
The police cannot be everywhere, so when the mayhem starts it is up to private security or private citizens to respond. Most churches cannot afford private security and most school districts won’t pay for it.
It breaks my heart that there are so many accidental shootings every year. It infuriates me that there are so many mass killings where the victims are disarmed by the government and are so many sheep for the slaughter.
Mike Phillips
Copperas Cove
