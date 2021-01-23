To the Editor:
Who besides me wants term limits for our politicians? This is not a Republican/Democrat issue. It is an American issue!
Three terms for representatives and two for senators is sufficient tor them to make a difference and not become stagnant. Please, if you agree, write a letter to the editor. If enough do this, maybe a paper or two will address this issue in print. We cannot survive if we citizens do not change the culture in Austin and Washington.
Larry Letzer
Copperas Cove
