To the Editor:
Nothing is more important to me than protecting our veterans. And no one has done more to support our veterans than Congressman Roger Williams.
As the congressman for our area, he represents Fort Hood and has fought hard to ensure that our military today has the resources its need.
But he has also worked hard to honor those who have already served. He’s supported legislation to improve veterans’ benefits and veterans’ health care. And his office is always open and ready to help any local veteran who needs assistance in getting benefits from the VA.
Congressman Williams knows that it’s up to all of us to fight for our veterans. Join me in voting for Congressman Roger Williams on Election Day.
Robert Kitchenmaster
Copperas Cove
