America has never in its history quarantined healthy people. Quarantines were designed to separate those with diseases/illnesses from individuals without those conditions.
I do not recall a time when our government considered itself able to determine “essential” and “non-essential” businesses or employees.
Who in Washington has the credentials to determine who is ESSENTIAL or NON-ESSENTIAL?
America is full of determined individuals who realize work is not only a therapy; it is a basis for supporting their families.
My fervent hope is that Americans will realize with their vote they could express themselves to rid government of some who think they are ESSENTIAL.
Gary Ragsdale
Copperas Cove
