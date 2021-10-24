To the Editor:
Today, I voted. Not a big deal, but I left the poling place confused and a bit feeling less educated. I have completed 18 years of formal state-approved education in addition to several military formal units of education as well as having mastered professional education.
Why was I confused? I tried to understand the 13 propositions on the ballot. These are written by lawyers and most likely are understood by legal scholars. Not by me, the average citizen. Yet, the government encourages us to vote.
Really? Maybe the Secretary of State or even members of the Legislature will require simple English or even plain Spanish ( I am bilingual) so I and other ordinary citizens will understand the propositions so we will be able to express a simple yes or no and know why we voted accordingly.
Is this too much to ask?
Larry Letzer
Copperas Cove
Language in the propositions is deliberately confusing in order to obfuscate what the proposition actually does.
Of course. I seen this coming. Voting has become a political process. And they say voter ID requirements frown on the racial lines. They are clearly trying to separate the people based on intelligence. like stirring up dirt in a pond to blurr the water..
