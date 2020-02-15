To the Editor:
I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the outburst of sanity in England as they BREXIT from the European Union.
The failed experiment in Socialism, represented by the unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats in Brussels telling everyone to accept unlimited migration from Middle Eastern and African hellholes, is over for them.
Everyone said it wouldn’t work and that it would be impossible to live without the Euro-busybodies running every aspect of their lives. They are wrong.
I wish the British well and hope that, one day, we will also free ourselves from the rule of the D.C. busybodies over so much of our lives.
Mike Phillips
Copperas Cove
