To the Editor:
I am pleased that a commission has finally been selected to rename military installations named after Confederate leaders. I realize that many have strong feelings for and against this, but I agree that the time has come to get this done. In addition to the commission and former servicemen and women, I feel that servicemen currently serving may have an opinion on names considered for the change.
Overtime, names of forts and bases have been changed — and some have even been closed. No matter what happens to a military facility, it does not diminish the service of the men and women who were stationed there.
Regarding Fort Hood — as the largest army post in the FREE world, it should be named after a United States general or Medal of Honor recipient instead of hanging on to the past and the name of a Confederate general who didn’t fight for the United States.
In addition to the names being considered, and after some research, I make the following suggestions:
1) If the post is to be renamed after a general: Dwight D. Eisenhower (Fort Ike?), born in Texas, a five-star Army general serving as Supreme Commander of the troops invading France on D-Day in WWII, and a former president of the United States.
2) Another good choice would be Omar Bradley, another renowned five-star Army general, known as “the soldier’s general.”
3) If the post is to be renamed after a Medal of Honor recipient, the late Army Sgt Audie Murphy, also a Texan, a Medal of Honor recipient and the most decorated soldier in World War II, would be an excellent choice.
As a U.S. citizen, I feel that renaming the post will not dishonor the service of the Fort Hood soldiers who have fought for this country. They are all what makes the Army great. A name change will be a way to honor all who have served and are currently serving at the present post to make the “Great Place” even greater.
Linda Welch Kaplan
Copperas Cove
