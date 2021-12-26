To the Editor:
If YouTube would not compensate independent journalists who record the police, which is really a euphemism for badgering citizens and especially law enforcement to provoke reactions, which makes more views on their channel, resulting in higher payouts, then recording the police would not be so prevalent as it is.
I believe in lawful photography, but the moment the “journalist” involves themselves, in the police activity this causes the police to divert their attention, putting them and the person detained at risk. I am disappointed that the Killeen City Council member demanded an inquiry regarding the arrest of this individual who would not reveal his name to the press. What is he hiding?
Do the police not have a tough enough job that a city council member demands an investigation into his arrest? No one objects to police recording if done at an appropriate distance and a respectful demeanor, but a large majority of these First Amendment auditors are not respectful. To the contrary, they interject themselves in the police activity and do what they can to provoke a response to fund their YouTube clicks.
Larry Letzer
Copperas Cove
