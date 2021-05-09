To the Editor:
I thought that I’d respond to your editorial of May 2 in the same vein.
“Rights come with responsibilities. Texas Senators should bear this in mind when they consider legislation that would allow anyone to vote without a license or state permit. Supporters of the legislation are calling it the ‘Constitutional Voting’ bill, asserting that the U.S. Constitution allows voting without any restrictions.”
Sir, do you see the contradictions in your argument? Cumulatively, voting by ignorant, uninformed people causes far more harm than firearms do, yet the country would rise up if this constitutionally protected right were abridged. And it would be appropriate to do so.
You compare firearms ownership, a constitutional right, to driving a car, which is not a right. The carnage from traffic accidents far exceeds the deaths caused by firearms, yet there have been no serious efforts to control the major cause of traffic accidents — the nut behind the wheel.
“Why would anyone consider untrained, unlicensed voting a smarter proposition?”
When I see the outcomes of some elections, I actually wonder about this, but voting is one of our most sacred rights, as it should be.
When we start picking and choosing which constitutional rights we will ALLOW our citizens to exercise, we are on the road to tyranny.
Respectfully,
Michael C. Phillips
Copperas Cove
(1) comment
Yes, rights come with responsibilities. That includes being a journalist. There is no profession more dedicated to lying, hysteria, and bias than the news media. It is time to require occupational licensing to practice journalism
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.