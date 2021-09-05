To the Editor:
I am responding to the article that KDH published Aug, 29 titled “Retired Texas teachers closer to ‘13th check’ after House endorses legislation,” originated by The Texas Tribune.
FACT CHECKS: 1) Annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) have been waiting for almost TWO DECADES for a cost of living adjustment.
The last COLA granted to retired teachers was in 2013 and ONLY for those teachers retiring prior to September 2004. There has NOT been a COLA for Texas Public Educators who retired AFTER September 2004.
2)Texas teachers are NOT UNIONIZED. American Federation of Teachers is an organization that only represents teachers who pay dues to them.
3)The ‘13th check’ does not equate the value of a much needed permanent cost of living increase for retired Texas public educators.
4) The Texas Legislature is elected to represent ALL Texas educators ALL of the time.
Judy Gebhardt
Copperas Cove
