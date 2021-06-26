Cove reader says letter writer wrong to equate U.S. soldiers with Antifa
To the Editor:
I see what Randy Broussard is doing in his letter of May 19. He is equating the brave military that fought the Nazis with the criminals and cowards of today’s Antifa movement. Nothing could be further from the truth.
While they call themselves anti-Fascists, Antifa most closely resembles the Nazi Brownshirts with their common uniform, attempt to remain anonymous and wantonly destructive behaviors.
Antifa would feel perfectly comfortable with the Brownshirts as they destroyed Jewish businesses, burned books, and trashed the homes of those who opposed them.
Antifa would feel equally comfortable with the Maoists and Bolsheviks when they destroyed their own cultures. Antifa contributes nothing to the world and is destined for the trash heap of history.
In contrast, the American military in WWII would have stood firmly against Antifa and would have hated to be associated with them. The American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines really had two main objectives — get the war over and get back to normal life. They didn’t want to destroy the American way of life; they wanted to preserve it and participate in it.
They knew that, while the American way of life was not perfect, it was the best thing going. It still is.
I dare say that America’s military today would reject the title Antifa and any association with it. There is no comparison between these brave men and women and those cowards. Any attempt to make that comparison is simply a lie.
Michael C. Phillips
Copperas Cove
