To the Editor:
Saturday’s Letters to the Editor section included a list of raw statistics from Mayin Ho that attempts to show a job growth of over 11 million jobs under President Biden in the last two years.
It also states 200,000 jobs lost under President Trump’s administration as proof of Biden’s success as chief executive.
Raw data should be analyzed and understood before it is declared to be “proof”. The methods of accounting for job loss and job gain by the Bureau of Labor Statistics must be taken into account to understand the real “proof”.
When a person retires, that is counted as a job loss. When a person is hired for a job, that is counted as a new job created. People who retired under Trump were counted as job losses, but when they had to go back to work to feed their family under Biden, it was counted as a new job creation.
Additionally, if a person already has a job, then has to take a second, or even a third job to pay the bills, those jobs count as new job creations also.
Few people, if any, that live in this country can deny that prices have drastically increased under Biden, and family savings and retirement accounts are continually shrinking.
Roy Cato
Copperas Cove
