To the Editor:
For those of my fellow citizens who voted for Joe Biden, you got what you deserved. As for the rest of us, we don’t deserve what you got! Every day that Joe Biden is President is yet another disastrous day for the United States of America.
You voted for a cognitively impaired career politician who hid out in his basement and drew literally 10s of people to his campaign rallies. You voted for a politician who arrogantly promised to raise your taxes! (Who votes for someone who promises to raise taxes?) The same Joe Biden promised that he had a plan for ending the pandemic, but he had no clue. The same guy that lied to everyone that he did not know anything about his son Hunter’s overseas business deals. The same guy who tanked the U.S. economy in under 2 years by going to war with the Energy Industry and pandering to the radicals regarding the “Green New Deal.”
He is the same guy who botched the Afghanistan withdrawal and left Americans behind as well as 80 billion dollars of our military equipment. He is the same guy who started a proxy war with Putin’s Russia in Ukraine within weeks of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Joe Biden is also the guy who is thinning out the ranks of the military using woke CRT ideology and vaccine mandates. Those forced out of the military are the experienced personnel that need to be retained.
Friends, if you think that illegals pouring through the open border is OK, and you think $4.00+ gallon/gasoline is cool, and 9.1% inflation rate (highest in 45 years), not counting food & fuel, and de-funding the police” is fine, vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, even if they can’t define what a “woman” actually is!
Currently, our president is in Saudi Arabia to beg the Saudis to produce and sell more crude oil to the USA. You need to remember Joe Biden just sold five million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Europe and China, our nuclear-armed enemy.
Meanwhile, while Congress should be working on solutions to high prices, inflation, and avoiding an economic recession, the Democrats are consumed with trying to impeach Donald Trump a third time, using the bogus Jan. 6 Committee.
The mainstream media has become nothing more than a propaganda machine for the Democrat Party, which means that it has lost credibility with at least half of the American public.
So if you voted for Joe Biden, you absolutely deserve everything you got. The rest of us do not deserve what you got!
Every day that Joe Biden is president is yet another disastrous day for the United States of America.
George Minchew
Copperas Cove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.