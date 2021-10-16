To the Editor:
Unfortunately , the captioned picture in October 4th’s issue, pg A6 “Copperas Cove residents march for women’s rights,” only told half the story.
It failed to mention the larger group of pro-life residents who turned out in response to the call to march for abortion rights.
That second group was quietly proclaiming the right of “My Body, My Choice” as it stood for the protection of the rights of the child in the womb.
Abortion isn’t necessary when there are plenty of options. There are many organizations in Central Texas helping with crisis pregnancies assisting in the mothers’ needs, first and foremost, and secondly helping them with whatever decisions they make to either keep their babies or go through the adoption process. They are not alone!
Bonnie Fitzpatrick
Copperas Cove
