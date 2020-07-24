To the Editor:
I read with interest the editorial in the KDH issue of July 18 relative to driving without a license.
First it appeared to be the surcharge fee for additional tickets and not only did you have to pay the fine, but also, because of the number of tickets you received, a huge surcharge. I have seen many a soldier step out the door of the license renewal place, saying “I can’ t pay $1,000 but I have to have my valid drivers license to work, to get on post, I have to have it.” But I understand that has now been changed.
But several years ago they added to the license renewal, back child support and also to the title for owing a car. You have to be “non delinquent “ or you are on the list and you can’t own a car. This is now making a lot of people who would like to do right fall into the plight of always being in violation of the law.
I know a fellow who, like many young people today, got a girl pregnant. Then, he agreed to marry her. They worked at the same place. As the marriage went on, he realized they were totally opposite, did not have similar values or interests, and so even though they were friendly, they agreed to divorce. She told him she would let him know when they would go to court for the divorce, which she didn’t. He had signed a waiver of service and thus by the time they were to be before the judge, it was just her and her attorney.
Meanwhile, things weren’t staying on the friendly side, so she got him fired at work, so he was without a job, but her testimony was that he earned what he had made on the last job, which was even too much then.
With no job, he could not make his car payments, could not afford a place of his own, nor utilities that are necessary. When you are on your own, things go from bad to worse. Parents finally provided a car, but it took a while to get to the point of getting a decent job, when child support was being taken out, but already things were behind. Their interest rate is also substantial.
With no place to stay, he hooked up with some folks that led to the point of trying drugs, which went into a further downfall. But through it all, he had a driver’s license and it could be renewed. You can’t really get a job any more without a valid driver’s license.
But even with a job, the child support cost is too much to pay and still live on the amount he made, and it just keeps getting bigger. He even talked to an attorney and he said, you owe too much, just wait until they pick you up and you get before the judge. They have never picked him up and he has never had a chance to go before a judge about the amount of child support.
Now of course, he has to drive his parents’ car without a license and yes, he gets tickets, and that all adds up, but still he cannot get the license renewed.
I think if they enact the law that is suggested, maybe Texas would change its child support collection method from trying to collect it through the driver's license renewal and go back to child support enforcement from the civil courts.
Yes, this law mainly affects the poor people because everyone has to live, eat, drive and work, all before they can pay any child support, and to continue in this line of enforcement or thinking is detrimental to the individual, and their parents who don’t want their child, regardless of age, on the street, or homeless.
Thank you for bringing this law to our attention.
Peggy Thompson
Copperas Cove
