This affects all veterans not on Medicare. The Veterans Administration has a ruling that if an eligible veteran goes to a civilian hospital emergency room, they must notify the VA 72-hour hotline within the 72 hours. This is not always possible. The veteran may be too ill to make this call.
Case in point. On 1 October 2022, I was transported to the AdventHealth ER by city ambulance. I was admitted for a heart condition. I was released three days later and informed by the VA pharmacy to call the 72-hour hot line. I did and was told I made the deadline to call within 17 minutes or would have had to pay the entire bill myself.
If you feel this affects you, please contact Congressman John Carter to request this law be changed to allow the veteran to call the hotline after discharge from the hospital, if admitted.
