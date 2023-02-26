To the Editor:

This affects all veterans not on Medicare. The Veterans Administration has a ruling that if an eligible veteran goes to a civilian hospital emergency room, they must notify the VA 72-hour hotline within the 72 hours. This is not always possible. The veteran may be too ill to make this call.

