COVID-19 pandemic may be over in about eight weeks, reader predicts
To the Editor:
In 2005, George W. Bush explained: “A pandemic is like a forest fire. If caught early, it may be extinguished with limited damage. If allowed to smolder undetected, it can grow into an inferno that spreads quickly beyond our ability to control it.”
We are now in the middle of a pandemic that originated in China, but now involves almost every country in the world. The result has been devastating.
Some have already begun to start the blame game.
As usual, the POTUS is in the picture; others blame China for not notifying the U.S. in time. Generosity begins at home.
The truth: On Jan. 6 after China confirmed the existence of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) offered to send a CDC team to China, but typical of their regime, they resisted the presence of foreign experts.
On Jan. 28, over a month after the pandemic had surfaced, WHO received approval for a team to go (according to Jon Greenberg, (Politifact.com).
In the meantime, China had allowed thousands of flights out of their country, to include the city of Wuhan.
Around Feb. 7, the U.S. facilitated the transportation of approximately 8 tons of virus related equipment and supplies (gowns, masks, gloves, etc.), By then, China had already 31,000 cases. The donations were made by religious organizations and private groups.
China knew, in advance, of the virus, yet instead of sharing with the world the potential danger, they chose to delay the news. All communist regimes are known for their lack of transparency and secrecy.
The virus started to spread like a wildfire; China, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S., especially Washington state and New York.
New York had a disproportionate count in the Hispanic and African American communities. Hispanics had 34% of the deaths, compared to 29% of the city’s population, African Americans had 28% of the deaths with only 22% of the city’s population.
N.Y. Gov. Anthony Cuomo has “recently” done a masterful job of managing the disaster in N.Y., where their death toll is at 7,067.
There are a few, but promising, solutions in the near future. Labs and researchers are working feverishly toward that goal.
Vaccines, oral medications and even blood procedures are presently being tested. The signs of the pandemic are slowing.
I think this nightmare will be over in eight weeks.
Overly optimistic? Perhaps. After this lesson, we will be ready the next time.
Better be!
P. C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.