RE: Hood Army base name change
These ongoing cultural demotions of Civil War leaders mark the passing of an age. “Gone with the Wind,” as it were.
Gen. Hood was a brave soldier who lost an arm at Gettysburg and a leg at Chickamauga, but he was also an impetuous, foolish general who, without need, lost an entire army at the war’s end, all while fighting in defense of the imagined right of men to enslave each other.
This name change is a poignant moment in American history, and I do have mixed emotions, but the decision to change the name is more defensible than would be the decision to keep it.
Chip Field
Dallas
The first thing fascists do, right before they disarm the populace, is change the history to suit their needs. This is nothing but an unnecessary appeasement of the fascist liberal woke crowd, in addition to being a fantastic waste of money better spent on improving the lives of Soldiers with say, new housing.
