To the Editor:
It seems Texas is backtracking when it comes to the state’s reopening schedule.
In May, Texas had some of the fewest restrictions of any state. That all changed this summer. Now, Texas ranks fourth for most restrictions on reopening of non-essential businesses.
But our number of new cases has dropped dramatically since July. Even when we faced a brief rise in cases, most ICU admissions were still not COVID-related.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control now estimates the death rate for coronavirus to be 0.26 percent. If you’re younger than 35, that rate drops to 0.0005 percent.
The businesses and schools that have been able to open are taking every care to ensure the safety of customers and students.
For the sake of our state’s economy, we can and must continue to reopen safely.
Molly Vogt
Vice President
GAEA Energy Advisors
San Antonio
