To the Editor:
We all know how it feels to see a local beach or park filled with litter. But the eyesore is just the tip of the iceberg.
Consider a littered can.
Aluminum is made from bauxite ore. Bauxite is harvested from open-faced strip mines.
The process of harvesting the ore kicks up a cloud of red dust that kills nearby vegetation, ruining the livelihood of farmers in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia.
After the bauxite is harvested, it needs to be processed to form the can. The aluminum production process releases PFCs — gases with a global warming potential up to 9,200 times stronger than carbon dioxide.
Aluminum can production also emits twice as much carbon dioxide as a plastic bottle.
According to Keep America Beautiful’s litter survey, aluminum cans are littered nearly five times as often as plastic water bottles.
If that littered can never sees the inside of a recycling bin, all that pollution will have been generated for one single beverage.
But, if the can is properly recycled, it can be reshaped to live another life. With recycling, single-use products are actually multi-use.
Ensuring that every can or bottle is recycled is the best gift you can give the planet this Earth Day.
James Bowers
Campaign for Recycling Awareness
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.