To the Editor:
On January 26, the point-in-time survey was completed. It identified 169 individuals in the homeless count.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 10:03 am
While Families In Crisis works to have no individuals homeless, on that date, it had 445 individuals from 229 households in housing. Without its work through the homeless and domestic violence shelters, the numbers in the homeless count would have been significantly greater.
Those placed in housing through one of our programs receive follow up through case managers to ensure their success as they move forward with their lives.
Assistance includes helping them secure jobs if needed and follow-up to ensure success in transition.We work closely with a number of agencies to address client needs with mental health, drug or alcohol challenges, and other health issues, in addition to having good working relations with the veterans administration.
This is consistent with our mission, to empower people who are served, enabling them to begin a new chapter in their lives.
In 2022, the two domestic violence shelters and one homeless shelter served more than 115 persons per night in the shelters. During the year, 3,517 individuals from 1,503 households were placed in housing and received rental assistance. Of these, 802 were from 340 veteran households. Also, 64 households were provided assistance with mortgage payments which helped them avoid eviction.
Recently it has been reported in the newspaper that Friends In Crisis, our homeless shelter, will be moving from our present location. The shelter is owned by Families In Crisis and is governed by the Families In Crisis Board.
At this time, the Board has not had any significant discussion relative to this issue and nobody can make decisions relative to our organization except this board.
You may want to know how you can help be a part of this important mission. You can always go to www. familiesincrisis.net and make a donation, or you can enjoy the Friends of the Family Wine Pairing event April 15 at St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center from 6 to 9 p.m.
Check our website to see options for tickets and sponsorships by clicking “register now”.
Enjoy six stations, each with a food paired with an appropriate wine.
We thank all those who have supported our mission and continue to make a difference.
Larry W. Moehnke, Ed.d
Families In Crisis Board Secretary
