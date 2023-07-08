To the Editor:
Recently, a letter was published regarding the homeless. It is always easy to select a few incidents and insinuate that it is common.
I won’t put in writing my actual opinion of the letter, but do want to point out that the homeless are human beings who often are caught in homelessness due to unusual circumstances, perhaps an illness, loss of job, or other issues that have caused them to not be able to make their rent or house payments resulting in homelessness.
Once homeless, it is difficult to secure enough money through a new job for first and last months rent and utility deposits in addition to food for themselves or family.
As with all our citizens, there are some who may cause issues that are unacceptable and indefensible, but this is not the case with most.
At Families In Crisis, we help persons who are homeless or domestic violence survivors to once again become a productive citizen. If a bus ticket is the best solution for the client, the transportation is arranged. Unfortunately, this is not the remedy for most.
We have two shelters in Killeen, one for domestic violence survivors and one for the homeless (named Friends In Crisis). Neither of the two shelters are damaged by those who enter as alleged for another facility in the letter.
Many neighborhoods have persons who once experienced homelessness which mean they could be living next to any of us. However, they have overcome that part in their life and are truly our neighbors.
In 2022, Families In Crisis helped 3,517 individuals in 1,503 households with transition housing. This means that a portion of their rent and their utilities deposit were funded for a period of time.
For each, a case manager continued to check on them during that period to ensure that they were successful in their transition, and to provide assistance if needed. The goal is for each household to become productive and good citizens contributing to our community.
Of the total housed, 802 were individuals from 308 veteran households.
On a typical day in June, June 22, our homeless shelter had 86 clients. With 76 beds, that means 10 were on cots. At the domestic violence shelter, 58 residents were in the 65 bed facility.
It is unfortunate that the City and County chose to not fund any programs for Families In Crisis in this cycle. While there is an effort to provide another arrangement through Arbor of Hope, there is a failure to provide the funds necessary for us to operate.
In the near future, closure of the homeless shelter will need to be considered and those 86 who were in the shelter June 22 will be out on the streets in the community. Our domestic violence program will not be affected because there are funds dedicated for it, but there are limited funds for homeless programs.
Although there will be a non-profit for a new City facility, there are insufficient funds to cover all the costs which will place an additional burden on local taxpayers.
Also, local non-profits that have been receiving federal funds that flow through the City are already finding that those funds won’t be available since they will be redirected to the new facility. This will place an additional financial burden on them. At FIC, we will continue to address the critical needs of persons in our community.
Larry W. Moehnke, EdD
Secretary, Families In Crisis
