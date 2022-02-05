To the Editor:
Recently, the homeless have been in the news quite a bit, with the annual Point in Time Homeless Count and other current information.
For all of us, the last few years have been challenging. At Families In Crisis, we have had some major mountains to scale, particularly with the omicron variant.
COVID also affected many people in other ways. For instance, we had 131 new clients in one month at the Killeen domestic violence shelter, certainly a record number for one month. Normally, slightly fewer than 50% are children at the DV shelters.
Surprisingly, the pandemic has offered opportunities for us through various new grants, particularly for transitional housing assistance, for which we applied and received. In 2020 and 2021, we were able to assist even more domestic violence survivors and homeless with rental assistance, literally changing their lives as they start anew.
At the same time, we infused $2.6 million into the local economy in 2021 through the housing assistance. This is one of three significant parts of our mission statement, to empower people. On Jan. 26, 2022, the day of the Point in Time Homeless Count, we had 357 individuals from 154 households in transitional housing.
I am proud to be a tiny part of an organization that truly makes a difference in people’s lives. In 2021, 1,632 people from 754 households received rental assistance, including deposit and utilities in many cases.
Fifty households were assisted with mortgage payments. In 2020, 2,323 individuals from 931 households were assisted with transitional housing. When persons accept the assistance, they also agree that we can follow up with them at least monthly to ensure their success in transition.
Because of the larger number of clients who we assist with transitional housing, we were able to have a lower number of clients nightly at the facilities.
We averaged 38.1 nightly in the domestic violence shelter with 65 beds in 2021 as compared to 54.8 nightly in 2019. In similar fashion, the homeless shelter averaged 53.3 nightly in 2021 as compared to 74.9 in 2019. The facility has 78 beds.
In past years, we have had as many as 102 at the homeless shelter and 82 in the domestic violence shelter. Since we do not turn people away, we use cots to accommodate them.
You may want to know how you can help be a part of this important mission. You can always go to www. familiesincrisis.net and make a donation, but you can enjoy an event scheduled for March 26 at St. Paul Hasang Parish Center from 6 to 9 p.m.
It is the Friends of the Family Wine Pairing Fund Raiser. You can go to the same website listed above and click on the “buy tickets” button.
You can be a table sponsor and be recognized for $500, purchase an individual ticket for $50, buy a Pairing Book ad for $100 for a quarter-page, $175 for a half-page ad, or $300 for a full-page ad.
If you join us, what do you get to experience. There are six stations, each with a food paired with an appropriate wine that goes well with the food.
You also get a Guide with the recipes for the food and information on food and wine pairing basics.
There will be a ring toss to win a bottle of wine and an opportunity to bid on terrific silent auction items.
We are committed to changing lives, consistent with our mission statement to house, support, and empower those who need our services.
Join us in supporting this important initiative.
Larry W. Moehnke, EdD
Families In Crisis board secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.