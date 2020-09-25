To the Editor:
There is a simple way to stop police violence against citizens.
1. Don’t do the crime.
If you ignore rule #1,
2. Always cooperate.
3. Show your empty hands in an upright position.
4. Keep your mouth shut and say you want an attorney.
There. All solved. No more police violence or protests required.
Support your police.
Jasper Hunter
Florence
