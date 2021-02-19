To the Editor:
Katie Lange of Defense.gov wrote a great article on Eli Whiteley, Medal of Honor recipient in World War II, in the Jan. 6 Fort Hood Herald.
The farm where he was raised near Georgetown was in Florence. We have a veterans memorial here that was built by volunteer money and labor, dedicated Aug. 24, 1991.
The first donation was $90,000 by Bert and Dollie Fisher.
Eli’s name is on the memorial on the right side of the entrance and David E. Hayden, Medal of Honor, World War I, is on the left side of the entrance.
He was born Oct. 2, 1897, in Florence. It would great if you could do a story on him.
The current population of Florence is 1,136. I wonder how many towns this small in the USA have raised two Medal of Honor recipients?
Donnie L. Strawn
Florence
