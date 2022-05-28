To the Editor:
As a former county commissioner of Bell County, it does my heart well to see all of our emergency services come together in the name of mutual aid agreements.
Week before last there was an emergency call, out to Whispering Oaks, to what was believed to be a debris fire that turned out to be a structure fire that spread to other properties.
Killeen PD, Killeen FD, Williamson County FD, Burnet FD, Florence ESD7, and Oakalla VFD all responded to help Chief Joe Bailey and the Southwest Bell County VFD.
As commissioner we worked to get the radios where all entities could talk with each other, and they worked well. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski as incident commander was on the spot and handled the situation with the highest level of professionalism.
It is great to see our local emergency services operate in a manner that makes us proud to live in this area of Texas.
Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased who lost her life in the fire.
From rural Bell County, thank you to all that were involved.
John Fisher
Former Bell County commissioner
Precinct 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.