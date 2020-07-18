To the Editor:
Yes, I do live in Arizona. However, my husband retired at his 20-year mark at Fort Hood and I was a civilian employee as well while we lived in Killeen for five years.
I am imploring that the renaming of Fort Hood is not even be considered or the renaming of other Army posts that have been named.
These Army posts were named after these generals for a reason. They were well known at that time and there was a reason the posts were named for them.
We cannot change history. Things have happened whether all people liked it or no one liked it.
Changing names of posts or changing names of places that some people don’t happen to like will not change history. It is over and we can only go forward from here.
I hope that the name changes never happen. It will be a sad day in these United States to dishonor these military men — no matter which side they fought for.
Lora Eckels
Surprise, Arizona
