Former congressman praises life, service for former Killeen mayor
To the Editor:
I hope future generations will study the life story of Raul “Roy” Villaronga — it is the story of a true patriot who courageously served his country in combat and then his beloved community of Killeen —as a council member, mayor, judge and community volunteer.
It was a blessing and inspiration to know him.
When I had the honor of representing Killeen and Fort Hood in the U.S. Congress, I saw first-hand Roy’s dedicated servant leadership.
Among countless lasting legacies, Roy played a key role in leading the community effort to fully utilize Fort Hood after it was down-sized to a one-division installation.
And, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport would not be a joint Army-civilian airport today had it not been for Roy’s relentless leadership.
Those legacies will continue to make a significant difference for Fort Hood and Killeen for decades to come.
How do we adequately thank someone who was born in Puerto Rico, earned a Silver Star as a soldier in Vietnam and served Fort Hood and Killeen for the rest of his life?
The truth is we cannot, but we can honor Roy Villaronga’s life by being active citizens, making a difference for others and loving our family, friends and neighbors as he did his entire life. God speed, my friend.
Chet Edwards
Former congressman
Waco
