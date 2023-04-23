To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
As a former councilwoman and mayor pro tem, as I watched the Tuesday night City Council meeting on video, I was shocked and very disappointed by the way things unfolded in front of many of our constituents in Killeen.
When I was on council, I wanted the City to install metal detectors, or even hand-held devices to check for weapons being carried inside the meeting room,’ but my motion was voted down.
Do we have to wait until someone is shot and killed before we take action to protect our citizens?
About 85% of the people that come to the Tuesday night meeting have weapons on them.
Believe me, I have a weapon, but it’s only for protection in my home.
We need to protect ourselves. Believe me, there is a time and place for your weapon to be carried.
Today we could be planning for someone’s funeral.
This is only a warning; next time we may not be so blessed.
Only authorized people need to have their weapons on them at the City Hall meetings — KPD officers, etc.
Please, let’s protect our citizens, our young children.
All of our lives matter; keep us safe.
Respectfully,
Shirley A. Fleming
Former councilwoman
Killeen
(2) comments
Fleming is a far left radical activist who also promotes marijuana abuse, She is a typical totalitarian politician who is fearful of guns in the hands of law abiding citizens. We must be alert to keep people like her out of public office
Fleming is a far left radical activist who is also a marijuana abuse advocate. Typical liberal politician who is fearful of firearms in the hands of law abiding citizens
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.