To the Editor:
For 13 years I worked in technical support of County Election Systems. I supported many changes to these systems; all to improve already good systems. Improvements included compliance with the 2002 Help America Vote Act and the 2010 Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment Act.
Improvements involved Bell County, the Texas Secretary of State Elections Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Social Security Administration. All worked together to assure fair and secure elections.
Other than redistricting, there is little wrong with our election system. We have one of the best election systems in the world.
After Florida’s problems with the 2000 Presidential Election, the election systems of “every” state were improved and modernized by the 2002 Help America Vote Act which passed ‘overwhelmingly’ by the House and the Senate; and, signed into law by President George W. Bush. Sad; how soon we forget how to work together.
The attacks on the integrity of our election systems are baseless. Those breaking the law disrupting an election process should be prosecuted as the criminals that they are and known as the traitors they have become.
Nothing cheated Donald Trump in the 2020 election. What a shameful lie; how embarrassing if you believe this. You put a party before country? Or worse, you put one person before country? And then, you call yourself a patriot?
Thank God we still have a few “real” Republicans with profiles in courage like Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger; and, in the end, Vice President Mike Pence.
Rep. Cheney and Rep. Kinzinger are welcome in Texas. Texas is in need of a few good Republicans with profiles in courage; the state is in painfully in short supply.
M.A. Zimmerman
Belton
(2) comments
I call BS on your "opinion". You are a communist idiot. I guess you like the satanic pedophile communist that is destroying this country.
However your dumba** probably believes the 2016 election was stolen from the Hildabeast.
That is an outright lie. Examples of vote harvesting, fraud occured throughout the state. Considering who your Republican "heros" are, you sound like a democrat operative.
