To the Editor:
Two decades ago, I served as a city councilman for Harker Heights. That council accomplished some great things. But, reflecting on my experience, I know I could have done my job as a councilman better.
It’s from that perspective that I comment on some of the shortcomings I see today.
I’ve seen repeated actions that appear disjointed and without clear direction. Council members pass important issues with little or no public discussion. The council and mayor largely ignore input from citizens.
In a day where electronic media should make it easier to communicate with citizens, they remain largely silent.
Years ago, the city had a vision for the future, published in the 2007 City Comprehensive Plan, (“CCP”.)
That CCP is good, but no one seems to have read it, based on discussion and decisions by the council.
The recent discussions by the council to potentially reduce recently approved impact fees related to future development out of town along 2410 are not consistent with the CCP.
The CCP, with Thoroughfare Plan update in 2014, addresses roadway planning. That plan identified Warriors Path as a major arterial street. It designated the intersections of Warriors Path and Comanche Gap as “Critical Intersections.”
Why then, 15 and 8 years later, are we just now talking about improving those intersections?
Why was that not done before Nolan Middle School was built?
My questions for the Council:
1. Since the CCP has not been meaningfully updated since written, why are you not insisting that the city manager do that to provide this city a unifying strategy?
2. Our city does not have a published Economic Development Plan. One council member is the president of our “Economic Development Committee;” why has that group not had a meeting in 4 years?
3. Why is the city proposing a new multimillion-dollar Historical Park at the intersection of FM2410 and Comanche Gap, when it does not support the most frequently requested improvements requested by citizens in the latest Parks and Rec Plan?
Much of what is happening in Harker Heights appears to be done in a haphazard manner. Our council members must realize their job is to oversee the city manager to execute a strategy that the citizens have a say in.
Doing so, should help the city meet the needs of its residents while ensuring the most responsible use of everyone’s property taxes.
Randy Schoel
Harker Heights
