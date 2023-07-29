To the Editor:
Cat Fighting:
As a female gender, we tend to fight one another in ways that are defaming, a violation of our character, putting our emotions in place and not our heart, before we speak or document.
I am very guilty about all the above.
I’ve said and written many subjects that I regretted, but: I was woman enough and strong enough to go back and ask forgiveness for my actions, which can be acceptable, rejected, or used against me.
My only objective as a citizen of Killeen is to serve, and provide resources and safety, not to destroy, vindicate or cause unnecessary tries to damage another person’s character, integrity, or position, which I have experienced since 2018.
I have had to fight many battles, lost my business, my integrity, character, only to know the mental anguish I have experienced, but with God’s direction and protection, I have and will continue to recover for all the events I have allowed by my emotions.
Hopefully, this will allow Killeen citizens to know I have apologized to any and all individuals I have done anything to and I am truly sorry for my actions.
All I can do is Just Stand. I’ve done everything.
Be Blessed.
Patsy Bracey
Killeen
