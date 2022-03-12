To the Editor:
Jan. 6, 2021, will be a date in American history when there was an attempted coup to overthrow our government.
This failed coup was perpetrated by President Trump, a handful of senators, several members in the House of Representatives, and several thousand unpatriotic Americans.
This was an act of treason, and all of those associated with this attempt to overthrow our democracy need to held accountable for their actions and punished according to the law of the land.
It matters not if they said words to incite nor participated in actions that caused harm.
Lawlessness should never be tolerated, and those involved in these acts of treason should be tried in a court of law. And if found guilty, they should be punished accordingly.
Edward Lindsay
Fort Worth
(formerly of Killeen)
(2) comments
LOL what about BLM and Antifa literally burning down cities. Show evidence that ONE act of violence was committed. You do know that the Capitol Building is PAID for by the taxpayers and that every idiot in congress is paid by the TAXPAYERS.
You are idiot if you believe everything you see on the TV, they call it the BOOB tube for reason ya know. There is so much evidence that the whole thing was set up by Nancy piglosi and the demoncrats. But you wont see that on the BOOB tube or read about it in the communist rags they call newspapers. Do some actual freaking research you BOOB
More propaganda from a left wing democrat
