To the Editor:
Joe Lombardi, “Big Joe,” to everybody who knew him, was an accomplished sports broadcaster. I had the privilege of working with “Big Joe” for 24 years. He led our coach’s television broadcasts, and all games.
It is hard to put in words what “Big Joe” meant to me and everyone associated with the Bulldawg athletic program during my tenure in the great city of Copperas Cove. He made my time in Cove special. Cove truly served as my Mayberry, like the TV show because of the character of “Big Joe.”
“Big Joe” was a friend to all. He truly bled blue and gold. He was my friend; he was a professional in broadcasting. He was an absolute friend to All players and coaches.
For his signature voice, everybody loved to hear him say, “It’s another BULLDAWG touchdown.” He did not know how to say it without waking up all audience listeners. He would get so excited when the Bulldawgs scored that he actually fell out of his chair in the radio booth.
“Big Joe” inspired me. His love of the Bulldawg athletic program and community was very special. He cared about our soldiers and community like no other person. Coupling this with his love for our sport teams and players, Joe was the full package.
I don’t think “Big Joe” really understood how special and awe-inspiring he was, he just wanted to help people. He was a rare and precious breed of man and I feel truly blessed to have had him in my life.
He inspired me because he was not afraid to be himself. When life beat and bent him, he kept on being a gentle giant. He taught me a person does not always have to be correct but to always be loving. Another way he inspired me was because no matter how many curveballs life threw at him, he always found the moments to smile. He always kept a positive mind.
When I saw “Big Joe” coming, it just made me smile. He would transform an ordinary day into extraordinary.
Joe also had a great sense of humor. He could make the whole room laugh without making an actual effort. Something was radiant about Joe. He made people gravitate to him with a smile.
“Big Joe” always did a great job being a master of ceremonies for events. He was highly sought after. Everyone called on him for city, county, community, Fort Hood, and sport banquets.
His signature everyday attire was his: Bulldawg shirt, jacket, cap or anything with Bulldawg written on it. It did not matter what sport it was.
Another thing I loved about Joe is he despised phony people. Just tell him straight and he would respond likewise unless it was about his Cowboys, Longhorns, or Bulldawgs. That is where he drew the line. People had fun with Joe in those areas. If you wanted to tease him and get in an argument, just talk about those teams negatively.
Another way we had fun with “Big Joe” was to change up his routine after we had won a game. He was superstitious. If we won a game, he made sure he drove the same way to the stadium, wore the same clothes, and had the same food on game day. I would change something up and almost cause him a heart attack. He was a lot of laughs, but I don’t think he appreciated it when we changed something in the routine on game day.
I knew I had shortfalls, but as long as I was the Bulldawg football coach, I knew Joe had my back. He was special for sure.
Without his wife, Sherry, and Joe, my job would have been a lot harder. They helped with everything we did and they truly were happy about helping.
I will miss my great friend “Big Joe” Lombardi, but his memories of how to live life, treat others, and have deep cares about family, friends, and loved ones will always help guide me in life.
Goodbye, Joe. See you soon.
Jack Welch, Ed.D
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Special Teams Coordinator
Director-Coaches Academy
