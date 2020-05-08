To the Editor:
Among our heroes during this challenging time are those guards and administrative personnel at prisons and jails though out our great state.
They are keeping thousands of dangerous people from being out in public and exposing us to criminal activity in addition to our medical challenges.
A catastrophe upon a catastrophe.
All the while these guards and workers are being exposed to this virus every minute of every day.
My thanks to all these heroes.
Donald Stephens
Fort Hood
