To the Editor:
Fort Hood should be renamed after Medal of Honor recipient Audie Leon Murphy, America’s most decorated World War II combat soldier.
A Texas native, Murphy was wounded three times and fought in nine major campaigns across the European Theater. He received every award for valor given by the Army at the time of his service, and also was honored by France and Belgium.
After the war, as a captain in the Texas Army National Guard, Murphy helped train officers and noncommissioned officers at North Fort Hood. As an advocate for veterans, he urged the government to study the emotional effects of war on combat soldiers and to address mental health problems that often afflict returning combat veterans. He frequently visited veterans’ hospitals.
Murphy’s connections to Fort Hood include a school that operates on post — Audie Murphy Middle School — and the Fort Hood chapter of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. The club was founded at Fort Hood in 1986. Now Armywide, the club is a private Army organization for enlisted NCOs, who are selected for induction into the club.
A true war hero, Audie Leon Murphy was a courageous and dedicated soldier who served with honor and distinction. He continues to inspire and motivate soldiers at Fort Hood and across the Army.
Debbie Moore
Harker Heights
