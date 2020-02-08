Gatesville reader demands stronger drug laws, stiff penalties
To the Editor:
America is being flooded by dangerous dope, which is killing many users.
We must stop this.
Dope sellers are murdering just like any killer.
Why don’t we pass a law that says if you sell dope and it kills someone, you go to the death penalty?
To further stop the flow of narcotics, we should have a life sentence without parole for anyone selling narcotics.
The invasion continues to explode, so locking sellers up for the rest of their lives will certainly deter most anyone from selling this horrible thing that is literally destroying and murdering so many lives in our country.
Let’s demand these laws.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
