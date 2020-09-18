To the Editor:
I think think the worst thing that President Trump is going to pull off as Joe Biden cuts him off, is the fact he could resign the presidency after losing the election and then his vice president will assume the presidency and he will pardon Trump and his family for all their crimes.
We must stop that — but how legally can we?
One thing for sure, WE THE PEOPLE have a list of changes that presidents can do to stop this kind of dangerous garbage from now on.
We’d better get it done fast and clean the slate.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
