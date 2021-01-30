To the Editor:
The $15 an hour minimum wage sounds good and would create a lot of Americans buying much more things which would give retailers much more money.
The problem is many retailers will just up the prices. All that will do is hurt those on fixed incomes, especially retired people, and go right back to where we are.
What is needed is a law forbidding raising the prices more than a certain percent; that would allow retailers to even out their costs. To do it any other way will only up prices.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
