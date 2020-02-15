To the Editor:
I was shopping for some gifts for children when I got to thinking that most of those toys came from China and were put together by the hands of Chinese.
I decided not to buy them because they may contain coronavirus.
In the end I just gave candy that I knew was made in this country.
I don’t know if it could be passed on to Americans or not, but I am not taking any chances as it might.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
