To the Editor:
We have lots of dangerous problems going on in this nation. People without a home to live in, no money for food, no job, no medical care for them or their families and unlikely to change until sometime next year if a medicine is found to stop the virus.
Violent rage exists in several cities around the nation due to the illegal killing of a black man by police.
People were sent a small $1,200 check by the government to pay rent, house payment, food, etc., yet large corporations such as oil, automobile manufacturer, etc., received millions each to help them.
Billions was just spent on firing a manned rocket.
Now the government wants to rush people back to dangerous work without a cure.
It is time our people come first or our people will fire all politicians and get ones who will this November.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
