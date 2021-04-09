To the Editor:
Let’s think about what we can do to save millions of tax dollars and still make prisoners on Death Row pay dearly for what they did.
It is much, much more cheaper for taxpayers to pay for keeping a prisoner in prison for all their life than to execute them. Go on your computer and ask that question. You will find that taxpayers have to pay all the costs of both sides including the prisoner’s lawyers for Death Row inmates.
It seems wrong to punish a killer by merely putting them into a nice sleep. Personally, I had rather the killers spend the rest of their lives rotting in prison with no way to ever be free again.
Fact is, killers fall asleep before their execution and some were snoring on the death bed. Think about it.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.