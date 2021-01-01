To the Editor:
Why is it I just no longer trust the politicians? Why has it taken so long to get this (COVID relief bill) passed?
Then Trump stops everything.
Do they really think that the little $600 is going to help people for more than a couple of days? Do politicians realize how dangerous this is to us all but mostly to them?
This is how nations get torn apart and the crazies play shoot them up.
Thefts and robberies are fast expanding.
They must double and triple the shots needed to beat the virus so people can get back to work.
Already they have had slowdown problems.
Get it done politicians, or you’d better find another job.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
