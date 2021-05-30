To the Editor:
All over we have towns that are having a hard time keeping police. As one can imagine, the job has some very hard things police have to deal with.
For our own safety we can all help our local police by donating money to help them get things they need. We did that in our town and we now have a great dog that can smell dope in cars or anywhere else. It has been a great help.
It is great to donate for food for those who need it and a few dollars to the police is going to help you and your family. Times are getting tougher and the thought that the Texas governor is going to allow anyone who wants to carry a gun lets one realize the danger that is coming.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
