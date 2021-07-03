To the Editor:
The governor of Texas has just signed a law that anyone can carry a gun in Texas.
One does not even get an inspection. Just put your gun or guns on and go.
Visitors, are you sure you want to spend some time in Texas? Is Texas really on your vacation list?
Maybe if no one comes and the Texas businesses start losing lots of money, common sense might come back in Texas.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
This is such a nonsensical letter. People are flocking to Texas, because we are now a constitutional carry state. If anything, we will see great tremendous growth in our state. Do you think about what you are going to say before you write it?
