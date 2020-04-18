To the Editor:
I have lived in Texas most of my 80-plus years. I have never understood why we have a “death penalty,”
If someone were to kill one of my family or friends, I do not want them to be put peacefully asleep with no pain. I want them to suffer the rest of their lives locked up in prison with no chance to get out.
A life sentence without parole costs taxpayers a heck of lot less than if we have someone killed.
Not only does it cost millions more to be paid by us taxpayers to execute someone due to all the court and lawyer costs the Bible tells us “Thou shalt not kill”.
Twenty-two states have stopped executions. Texas kills more people than any other state. It fails to punish the killer the rest of their lives.
We are allowing the wasting of money we need for many other things.
I would like to see those wasted millions go into our kids’ education.
It is time for Texas to stop killing.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
