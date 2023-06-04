To the Editor:
I am a disabled Gulf War veteran who has a live oak in my yard that has brought me some peace and has helped with my disability.
Updated: June 4, 2023 @ 9:45 am
Unfortunately, Nextlink plans to cut a large hole within the critical rootzone of this native tree, severing several roots, which treatens the life of this treasure.
The impending threat has increased my anxiety and disability symptoms as I am very, very concerned with the health of this Texas treasure.
This beautiful tree was also loved by my oldest daughter, Ariel, who passed away suddenly in 2021 leaving behind her first and only newborn baby, Si. This tree immediately became her memorial.
I am sending this letter in the event that you might find this unfortunate circumstance to be of human interest.
I am in dire-straits about this matter and would like other people to know that their beloved trees might also soon be in danger.
Robert Howell
Gatesville
