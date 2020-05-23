To the Editor:
What is the true sign of intelligence? I believe that there are two indicators: those with memorization abilities and those with reasoning abilities.
Lawyers, politicians, and others involved with social sciences have superb memorization abilities.
They can remember cases, historical events, nuances of current events, and are able to pass that knowledge on in the performance of their work/studies. However, they don’t always have the ability to use that information in such a way that viable conclusions can be used in scholastic and practical situations.
Scientists, inventors, and others with strong reasoning abilities use data obtained to create and investigate. Problems of the world are solved by those with reasoning ability.
They are the true intellectuals.
But who are the ones that run businesses, governments, social institutions,and institutions of higher learning?
Those are the ones with high memorization skills. And the problem with management: much knowledge but little ability to use it.
We must seek cognitive abilities centered on solving algorithms, using any data, or even none.
Prior data (old knowledge) does not often progress. Learn to reason...
And my point? During these days of national emergency people are referring to past emergencies and attempting to connect them with today.
We are involved with an event that has no historical equivalent. Even the Spanish Flu is not relevant.
We have the knowledge that was not available in the past, we have the people with creative abilities.
Putting that together, true intelligence, we can beat this thing, and we will. Let’s see more positive thought. Let’s bring back our economy in a safe, but productive manner.
As always, we will succeed.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
