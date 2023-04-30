Every Harker Heights City Council meeting, my mayor opens with a summary of Texas Code that public comments can only be answered with a factual response, a restatement of public policy, or direction to add the question to a future agenda for further discussion.
So when I spoke at the council meeting this week expressing disbelief that the city had put out a news release on the eve of elections that smacked of voter suppression since it told voters no matter how they vote, nothing was going to change (“Repeal of the Council’s Repeal of Chapter 133 “Marijuana Enforcement” Does not Revive the Ordinance”), and that after the city had six months of open debate on Prop A, it had “found” a city ordinance 10.16 that would prevent a city charter-defined referendum from doing what citizens expect it to do by their ballot choice, I wanted to ask questions.
To ensure this letter is not left unpublished because of profanity, I’ll instead say this new City opinion is gobbledygook.
It’s complete nonsense to believe that after six months of the city council deliberating the Texas legalities of Prop A that this city manager would spring this “new” legal opinion without any consideration by the full council as it did for all other decisions on this hot-button topic.
I asked three questions. First — Was there deliberation by this council on this news release and its legal reasoning before it went out?
Second — Did the city manager discuss the release with just some city council members?
Third — Will you, Mayor, affirm it is NOT the policy of this council to suppress the vote and that you will initiate an investigation into how this news release was put into the public domain without the council’s full involvement and awareness?
Every question could have been answered fully in compliance with Texas law right then and there.
But the sound of silence was deafening.
So now I have a fourth question — Will you release the legal opinion on 10.16?
I submitted an Open Records Request on Wednesday for it because the public should see how the city charter — the City’s Constitution — is being sidestepped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.