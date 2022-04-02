To the Editor:
I have been watching network and cable news channels and reading the KDH coverage on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. My impression is that this murderous attack on a sovereign nation is more than unpopular worldwide. Even the Russian people are protesting this madness in Kremlin Square.
I tried to find one word that describes the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Please see the definition of Abhorrent below. It seems descriptive, but it does not convey the appropriate level of hatred toward the madman Vladimir Putin who ordered this attack on Ukraine.
Taken from the World Book Dictionary, Abhorrent adj. 1- causing horror; disgusting; detestable: the rioters’ abhorrent conduct 2- contrary or repugnant (to): abhorrent to nature. Lying and stealing are abhorrent to an honest man syn: loathsome, offensive. 3- having or showing dislike (of): the Greek of the heroic age was … abhorrent of excess.
Bombarding civilian neighborhoods and targeting schools and hospitals as reported is something more than warfare. To me it is murder, not war. War is two competing armies, one on offense and one on defense. In the case of urban warfare, there will be collateral damage and the deaths of innocent people from explosions and building collapse. Targeting non-combatants is abhorrent and the people of the free world know it to be so.
The America I grew up in used to project and protect freedom around the world. I offer WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East as evidence. I fear our present-day elected leaders in Washington D.C., have lost the courage and conviction of Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Jack Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.
Remember “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” a 1951 black-and-white science fiction film about a humanoid alien Klaatu, who comes to warn the people of Earth that they must live peacefully or be destroyed as a danger to other planets? Klaatu states “The universe grows smaller every day, and the threat of aggression by any group, anywhere, can no longer be tolerated. There must be security for all — or no one is secure... This does not mean giving up any freedom except the freedom to act irresponsibly.”
If you replace the word “universe” above with the word “world”, you can see that Vladimir Putin and his Russian Army have acted irresponsibly toward their neighbor Ukraine. It should not be ignored. It should not be allowed to stand by NATO (even though the Ukraine is not a NATO member). I believe all reasonable people will agree that protecting Ukraine is the right thing to do.
Watching freedom die in Ukraine is abhorrent to those of us who consider ourselves the sons and daughters of America’s Freedom. Many of us have fought in an American uniform in far-away lands to keep others free. Why? Because we believed it was the right thing to do.
While Ukraine begs for help our president and congress (small c intended) sit on their collective thumbs while a free people are killed and re-enslaved by a Russian horde.
The cowardly isolationist hands-off policy we are presently following will make all Americans less free, Ukraine will be absorbed by Russia, and our world will be more dangerous. How abhorrent is that to you? Please remember, or better yet, put yourself in the place the Ukrainians are in now the next time you vote in a national election. In my mind, we should be helping freedom loving Ukraine with more than hollow words of support and a few missiles!
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Ukraine’s Nathan Hale!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
